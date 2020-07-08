Letter: Faith In America Tour
Letter: Faith In America Tour

I noticed, when I read the article about postponement of VP Pence's Faith In America Tour to Southern Arizona, the initials of the tour are FIAT. Definition of fiat: "a formal authorization or proposition; a decree." Coincidence? Maybe so, maybe no. Beware those who claim religious faith but attempt to subjugate those that don't adhere their religious perspective. Consider those who chose, over the centuries, to save indigenous people or their own population from the error of their ways. Religions tend to believe the end justifies the means. Does Pence believe the end justifies the means or does he believe in the U.S. Constitution?

JAMES ABELS

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

