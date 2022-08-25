 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Fake Kavanaugh Investigation - Fake FBI Management

I find it noteworthy that FBI Director Wray admits to the Senator Whitehouse investigation that the vetting of Mr. Kavanaugh for the supreme court was essentially a “scam” and the only “investigation” that occurred was nothing more than a review of “called in comets” that left the investigation of any criminal past to the Trump White House. In as much as ex-President Trump nominated Mr. Kavanaugh, I doubt if any serious thought was given to the numerous allegations on Mr. Kavanaugh’s past, but it does bring into question, if Mr. Wray completed similar investigations in the past, where are those people now and what are they doing? ( Information obtained from “The Mary Sue” by Ms. Vivian Kane Microsoft Edge)

Richard Rebl

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

