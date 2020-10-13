Letter: Fake news? Hoax? Another Lie?

It must be fake news. Or is it another hoax? Can I believe it? Even though he sent it? I must admit, I did not watch what has been reported as a fiasco on Tuesday night. But I did predict after that he would not appear for the 2nd or 3rd. But I never thought that his cowardice would be displayed so evidently by inventing a reason to not appear. I never imagined that he would turn tail and run away from the event by contriving the excuse that he was afflicted with the “fake” pandemic that is “under control” and on the verge of disappearing. Or is this simply another lie? Another hoax? More fake news? Regardless, I wish to express my wishes for a speedy recovery with the same degree of sincerity he has expressed to the families of the more than 200,000 that have died from the “fake news” pandemic, and to the families of those “losers” that have perished in defense of this country
Kenneth Haber
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
