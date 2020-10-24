 Skip to main content
Letter: Fake News, Leadership and Empathy
Letter: Fake News, Leadership and Empathy

Fake News has been around for a long time. Limbaugh probably put the term in Trump's ear as he commonly uses the phrase "drive-by media" on his program. Could also be called paparazzi, "yellow" (sensational) Journalism or some such term. Presidents, celebrities, etc. have dealt with it for years. So, "get over it, it comes with the job".

Second, Newt Gingrich said about Trump, "the first thing he thinks is 'who can I get in a fight with today?'" Not a character trait at the top of the list of leadership skills. A leader doesn't throw his people or his country under the bus for personal gain on a daily basis. Dictators, czars, and tyrants do. And a leader doesn't call people in war zones, "losers" or a POW for years is not a "hero". Finally, Trump's not empathetic. Pathetic maybe, but not empathetic. Empathy means deep concern or consideration for others and their feelings. That term clearly isn't in his limited vocabulary.

Jim Keeton

Tubac

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

