Letter: Fake news media Atlantic et. al. always out to undo Trump

Today there is a disgusting Atlantic story that back in 2018 while in France, President Trump refused to visit a WWII cemetery because the bad weather would mess up his hair and chided those buried there as losers. In fact, the next day Trump stood in the rain for an hour at a different event. What a disgusting story by the Atlantic, who used unnamed sources for their story. Ever see Trump wearing a hat? If you read former Nat'l Security Adviser John Bolton's book, in it he mentions that trip and how the cemetery visit was canceled as being unsafe due to weather for Marine One to carry Trump there. Other sources on that trip are now refuting the Atlantic's pathetic story. Trump has rebuilt the military, helped veterans dealing with VA hospitals, kept us out of wars, celebrated the military, and brought our troops home, some just as skeletal remains. But the Democrat biased news media has always hated Trump, more so now because of the upcoming election..
Aida Reed
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!