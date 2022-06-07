Letter: Fake News; Real Pain

Right-wing politicians constantly remind me that what I see and read in the mainstream media is “fake news.’’ But what I’m seeing lately is REAL PAIN. When did we become a country where other people’s suffering is not our problem? A school shooter kills someone else's child? As long no one takes MY gun, we just have to live with that. The Founding Fathers based the Constitution on the Declaration of Independence, which enshrines “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” as inalienable rights. When did unfettered gun ownership come to define liberty, and when did the right to remain alive become the price of liberty? We ask first responders to put innocent victims’ lives above their own safety. Is it too much to ask gun lovers to put children’s lives above their right to own weapons that can take those precious lives in an instant? America has a gun problem. When are Republicans going acknowledge that? When can a REAL conversation begin?