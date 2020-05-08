Letter: Fake News?

Tired of hearing the label of “fake news”? Me too. Follow this. A journalist provides material that consist of a direct presentation of facts or occurrences with little attempt at analysis or interpretation. Most agree. All other presentations to you are likely to have been generated by someone who, more often than not, wants to convince you of what they believe. Reporters, columnists, editorial writers, letters-to-the-editor, etc. Therein a difference. So when some folks, motivated by politics for example, refer to writings, broadcasts, or postings as “fake news,” it’s likely to be little more than someone’s opinion. One which we may not agree. Forget the label, let it slide. Look to an old saying from a famous monk: Have the tolerance to accept that which you cannot change, the courage to change that which you can, and the wisdom to know the difference. Fake news? Journalists? Know the difference.
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
