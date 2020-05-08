Letter: Fake News?
View Comments

Letter: Fake News?

Tired of hearing the label of “fake news”? Me too. Follow this. A journalist provides material that consist of a direct presentation of facts or occurrences with little attempt at analysis or interpretation. Most agree. All other presentations to you are likely to have been generated by someone who, more often than not, wants to convince you of what they believe. Reporters, columnists, editorial writers, letters-to-the-editor, etc. Therein a difference. So when some folks, motivated by politics for example, refer to writings, broadcasts, or postings as “fake news,” it’s likely to be little more than someone’s opinion. One which we may not agree. Forget the label, let it slide. Look to an old saying from a famous monk: Have the tolerance to accept that which you cannot change, the courage to change that which you can, and the wisdom to know the difference. Fake news? Journalists? Know the difference.

Don Weaver

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

How would you judge President Donald Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic? Our letter writers weigh in with varying takes, in this Monday edition of Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

Our Sunday edition of Letters to the Editor contains shout outs to the Daily Star and the classical music played on KUAT, and a call out of BLM's acting director, William Pendley.

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

A recent confused letter writer remarked how U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly “neither understands nor endorses capitalism,” and then meets hi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News