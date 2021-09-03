Letter: Fake Vaccine Cards??

A person may spend between $50 and $100 or more to procure a fake vaccine card. The person will also spend 1 to 3 hours or more actually going to pick up the card, or waiting for the mail to deliver it. The fake card will allow them the ability to contaminate others who believe they are safer because people around them are vaccinated. The same person could have gone to Walgreens and gotten a free vaccine in less than 30 minutes. Only in America... unfortunately.
Richard Bechtold
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.