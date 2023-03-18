Madeleine Albright, upon seeing her country fall to fascism said, “if you pluck a chicken one feather at a time people don’t notice it.”

Since Trump was elected we are experiencing an incredible rise of right-wing extremism across the nation and within our government. I am terrified our democracy will fall by not one chicken feather but a whole coop at a time.

The banning of books, attempts to limit voting rights, and women’s rights, as well as the rise of antisemitism are terrifying. You may feel immune today as you go about your daily life thinking, “who cares, it’s not affecting me.” That’s what many thought in Nazi Germany in the 30’s.

Stand up against the injustice around you. Join a group, contribute to a cause, write postcards or a letter to the editor, post on social media.

Your rights might be the next ones under attack. Help save our democracy before it’s too late.

Beth Smith

Oro Valley