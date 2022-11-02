 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Fallacy of the 2.6% increase in growth the last quarter

The only reason for the increase was exports larger than imports. This was accomplished by selling six million barrels of our strategic oil reserve to China. The reserve was created to assure a sufficient quantity, should there be a disaster of some kind. Biden has used it to try to mitigate the high cost at the pump so as to increase the election of Democrats. Do any of you, regardless of political persuasion, think this was a good decision?

Jack Walters

Northeast side

