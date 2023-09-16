Congratulations to Jim Christ for his well-written op-ed piece in the September 12 issue of the STAR. Mr. Christ analyzes the many lying narratives put out by our right-wing friends over the past forty years.

He concludes by writing: “These lies, myths if you prefer, have generated chronic underfunding, inadequate professional preparation and the proliferation of unregulated profit schools.”

There you have it, Arizona! Are we proud of our last-place national standing for per-pupil expenditure?

If you, like me, are disgusted by the monetization of education, you should print out Jim Christ’s essay and have it memorized whenever the conversation turns to public education.

Jerry Helm

Northwest side