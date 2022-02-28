Letter: False Baptisms

Re the Feb. 18 article "Thousands of invalid baptisms in Phoenix."
The holy gospel according to Mark: John said to Jesus, "Teacher, we saw someone driving out demons in your name, and we tried to prevent him because he does not follow us". Jesus replied, "Do not prevent him. There is no one who performs might deeds in my name who can at the same time speak ill of me. For whoever is not against us is for us". So why do todays pharisees say baptisms using "we" instead of "I" are invalid? Jesus himself said. it is the spirit of the action that determines its validity. There is no doubt that the spirit with which baptisms were performed was legitimate. "Whoever is not against us is for us". Today's pharisees are acting just like the pharisees in the time of Jesus with ridiculous emphasis on minor and petty things that have nothing to do with the spirit. Baptisms were performed in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. That should be all that counts.
Raymond Kory
Nogales
