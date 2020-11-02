Letter: False Equivalence

Re: the Nov. 2 article "Criminalization of politics should end after this election."
William Cooper’s column implies that calls to “lock her up” by a crowd (or a mob) is somehow equivalent to decisions by professional prosecutors to file charges in court against violators of our laws. No investigation has produced evidence of wrongdoing by Obama or Clinton. Multiple investigations have produced evidence of law-breaking by numerous cronies of the President. Convictions or guilty pleas have resulted. Irrational behavior on one side is not a reason to stop enforcing laws.
Barbara Woolford
East side
