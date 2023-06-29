Trump and the Magadonians repeatedly declare false equivalency between dissimilar actions. An oversight and a deliberate confiscation are not the same. Pence and Trump both violated the same law, but that's where the similarities ended.

If Pence had run over and killed an inebriated, jaywalking, pedestrian wearing dark clothes at night and Trump had shot someone dead on 5th avenue just to prove that he could get away with that crime, Trump would demand the same "justice" that Pence would get because he would determine their behaviors were equivalent in turpitude. He's not a genius of any stripe; he's a malevolent ignoramus.