Letter: False Narrative on Texas Loss of Power

Re: the Feb. 18 article "It's time to let the market loose on carbon."
The op-ed advocates allowing the free market to choose what strategy will best mitigate the climate crisis by placing a fee on carbon emissions and rebating the proceeds to Americans. The free market can choose how best to reduce those emissions but truth is critical.
Unfortunately a false narrative of wind power failure causing power outages in the recent cold snap in Texas was put forth by Texas' governor. Iowa, which uses nearly three times the wind power per capita, endured cold far worse with far less power outage.
Truth matters and the truth is that a carbon fee and dividend allows a free market to choose the most effective way to reduce carbon emissions. Senators Sinema and Kelly and Representatives Kirkpatrick, O’Halleran, and Grijalva, please step up and provide support for the market based Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.
Mike Carran
Northeast side
