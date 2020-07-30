Letter: False Narrative

Cal Thomas is just a whining conservative when deficit spending is actually helping the country stay afloat, instead of enriching already wealthy corporations and families in the expectation that this time 'Trickle Down Economics' will work.
We are headed into another election where yet another Republican administration and congress has tanked the economy either out of ideology or ignorance. Their script includes blaming a Democratic 'clean up crew' for the damage the right-wing caused.
We can't afford another 4 years of Trump's Abbott & Costello's "Who's on First" of Acting department heads. Can anyone name two department heads, now serving, who were confirmed by Congress? The Chaos is so extensive we are seemingly leaderless at the federal level. This disarray is rooted in Trump's ignorance, Republican enablers, and cheerleaders like Cal Thomas who think only 'they' know the way forward.
Ted Morrison
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
