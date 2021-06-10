 Skip to main content
Letter: Fans and others acting classless
Letter: Fans and others acting classless

Pro basketball, after a shortened season, find themselves embroiled in hotly contested games. Fans are back to cheer them on, but unfortunately some of those fans feel entitled to behave like total jerks. We've seen such behavior but not game after game like today. A 'fan' dumps popcorn on a player, another spits on a player, some in the stands verbally abuse a player's family. Well I guess this sort of behavior is fine since the ex-president behaved in similar ways and has given approval for such behavior. Oh that's right, we can't blame him for instilling that wonderful 'tourist' behavior January 6. Airlines won't serve alcohol because passengers feel they have the RIGHT to behave like idiots on a flight. Well America, this is the result when consequences for behavior are laughed at by some 'leadership' and I use that loosely. The easily managed will now find consequences they don't appreciate while the bully gets away. Sad, indeed.

Carl Olson

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

