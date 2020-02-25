Letter: Fantastic Irony!

Regarding "Republicans have put nation on the right track" Feb. 11. I confess to reading this letter to the editor three times before I was absolutely sure it must have been written tongue-in-cheek. First, tax reductions and charitable contributions will "help people living on low and fixed incomes and those people having difficulty finding affordable housing". People who are deciding whether to pay rent or to buy their medications are not overly concerned about whether their charitable contributions will be taxed. Their charitable contributions are probably helping out a neighbor with baby sitting, or taking care of an elderly parent. Second, we as a nation "should be allowed to add $10 trillion or more to achieve our goals" because of "possible advancements in education and environmental protections". As if the current administration is interested in furthering either of those goals! Bravo Bill Kendall! Although the headline of your letter didn't indicate the irony, your letter was spot on in that department!
Delores Keahey
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.