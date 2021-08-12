 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Far-Left Democrats want Lock-Down of YOU
View Comments

Letter: Far-Left Democrats want Lock-Down of YOU

  • Comments

Here we go again. The Far-Left Democrat's want to control all People. They say Florida & Texas have highest new Covid cases in the U.S. So, they want ALL people in all States to wear Masks. The Far-Left Teacher's Union are making ridiculous demands, (while collecting their full pay) before they will do the job expected of them by the general public. B.S. (Basement) Biden does not tell the general public the reason that Florida & Texas have the highest Covid cases is because HE is allowing Illegal Immigrants, WITH COVID, entry of the Florida, Texas & Arizona Borders. Far-Left, Senator Cori Bush of St. Louis spends $70,000 for private Security but advocates to "DEFUND THE POLICE!" When will all of us, Loyal American Citizens stand up and march against this terrible Socialistic way of life? Time has come to not stand/sit by and allow these Control Freaks ton continue to TRY and

Control we The Citizens of the U.S.

Walt Johnson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: School Opening

I would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the TUSD Board for defying our Infector In Chief Governor Ducey's orders to not mandate masks fo…

Local-issues

Letter: TUSD teaching anarchy

  • Updated

Tucson Unified School Districts recent decision to institute mask mandates for the coming school year in open defiance of the law prohibiting …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News