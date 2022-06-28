 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Far-right Christian Supreme Court claims “originalism.”

SCOTUS’ controversial decisions, eliminating the separation of Church and State, have no basis in the Constitution. Nowhere does it say that the Church can use its tax-free status to usurp and proselytize our children into any religion. The Founder’s believed religion was a private matter.

Amendment I states, ‘Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.’

People can “voluntary” pray as they wish. Yet, once a high school football coach tells his players they must join a prayer circle and pray with him, that eliminates “voluntary” involvement.

Using tax dollars to pay for religious or private schools, directly or through vouchers, is likewise a violation because it creates an “establishment” of religion.

There is no mention in the Constitution of abortion or when life begins.  That's a religious thing.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

