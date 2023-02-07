During the 60's and 70's we had the Far Right Political Group the "John Birch Society". Then in 2009, the "Tea Party" was created, another Far Right Group. Then in 2016 forward, we had the "MAGA" Group formed. All of these groups had the same "Nationalist" Message, but failed to get any traction, by the majority of reasonable and responsible thinking American Citizens. What all these groups failed to realize, is that our Country is on the Global Stage, and not an isolated Country, on an isolated island. Yes, we need to protect our interests, but we must be part of, and participate on the Global Stage. In the 30's and 40's, Nazi Germany tried this "Nationalist" Experiment, and it failed miserably. Today's Modern Germany (a social democracy) is ranked 4th in the World as an Economic Powerhouse per GDP. One more History Lesson for the inward looking doubters.