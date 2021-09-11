Letter: Faraway Faith and Fear

Twenty years have come to pass,
Afghanistan, our great morass,
returns once more to civil war
as politicians here keep score.
The outcome though, was clear to most
before we bombed their holy ghost
and chased the Taliban to caves
where radical ideas are saved.
Reason is ignored by those
whose history is bound in prose
that glorifies their gods of death
and recognizes only faith.
They serve their bloody god’s demands
to kill the infidels on hand
or women in their families
who dare to question homilies.
We must remember this of man,
he craves the power of the clan
to construe their faith of fear,
and this is true, both there and here.
Rick Scifres