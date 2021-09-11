 Skip to main content
Letter: Faraway Faith and Fear
Twenty years have come to pass,

Afghanistan, our great morass,

returns once more to civil war

as politicians here keep score.

The outcome though, was clear to most

before we bombed their holy ghost

and chased the Taliban to caves

where radical ideas are saved.

Reason is ignored by those

whose history is bound in prose

that glorifies their gods of death

and recognizes only faith.

They serve their bloody god’s demands

to kill the infidels on hand

or women in their families

who dare to question homilies.

We must remember this of man,

he craves the power of the clan

to construe their faith of fear,

and this is true, both there and here.

Rick Scifres

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

