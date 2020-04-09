Letter: Fareed Zakaria's Latest Mis-Informartion
View Comments

Letter: Fareed Zakaria's Latest Mis-Informartion

Mr. Zakaria's latest missive, "Current problems are the beginning of a series of worsening crises" is another example of the poor quality of his columns. He lists a series of worsening disasters-government financial defaults, political turmoil, and "even revolution." There is merit in those concerns. But then he asserts "the United States has abandoned" the role of the "traditional leader" of global cooperation needed at this time. That we need the U.S. as the global leader is true; that we have abandoned that role, false. Mr. Zakaria should know better, but like so many news sources today, he is wrong. Just last week the Federal Reserve opened up short-term dollar borrowing to foreign central banks. Foreign CENTRAL banks, not foreign banks. The Fed has become the GLOBAL lender of last resort. Not China, not Japan, not the Bank of England, and not the Bundesbank. The Federal Reserve. That's grasping the leadership role, Mr. Zakaria.

James Tuthill

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: National Guard

Thank God Governor Ducey has activated the National Guard. We all need to be safe, but then I found out it wasn’t for our safety, but to “re-s…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News