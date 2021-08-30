Letter: Farewell Kabul

Recent reporting would have us believe Hammad Karzai International Airport encompasses the entirety of Afghanistan, although in fairness, a few reporters have noted that for most of the 4 million residents of Kabul, life goes on largely as before.
But as every other occupying power has learned, what takes place in Kandahar, Herat, Jalalabad, Kunduz, Lashkar Gah and the far-flung, outlying provinces will likely be of greater import to Afghanistan's future than what happens in insulated, isolated Kabul, let alone on the airport tarmac.
To paraphrase a Chinese proverb, "The mountains are close, the emperor far away." For those who recognize this, nothing about our 20-year mission there, including the way it is ending, should come as a surprise.
John Pasco
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.