Letter: Fascism

In the Oxford Dictionary of English, after the specific definitions for fascism, you will find the following reference to fascism. Fascism tends to include a belief in the supremacy of one national or ethnic group, a contempt for democracy, an insistence on obedience to a powerful leader, and a strong demagogic approach. I offer this so that the term fascism will be interpreted properly in the context of recent references to it.

Jerry Fay

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

