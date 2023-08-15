Since there is a close association between psychopathy and fascist leaders, the most insidious aspect of fascism is that its leader’s psychopathic vices like deception, hate, violence and vengeance are normalized and rationalized by fascist propaganda. Followers adopt these vices as a means to save the country (or so they’re told). A once placid society becomes a hellscape of deviant behavior. Fascism becomes the new truth (which is now based on emotion rather than facts). The old fact-based truth becomes evil and is disregarded. Much of this has already happened in the US. The existing regime is viewed as totally corrupt and must be torn down. Fascism is seen as the savior of the nation, even though it’s not seen as fascism by its acolytes. It’s seen as the new patriotism; the new 1776 moment. It’s not, and it should be a warning sign, a red flag. We ignore symptoms at our own peril.