The primary difference between Fascism and Socialism is that Fascism is an authoritarian, Nationalistic political ideology. Trump claimed he is a Nationalist. However, Socialism is an economic system in which the state either owns the means of production or its owned privately or publicly but cooperatively controlled safeguarding everyone’s rights, regardless of income or social status.
Fascism promotes the primacy of the state and its oligarchs (Corporate Executives, billionaires). It is a merging of corporate and government interests. In simpler terms, it’s when corporations have taken over the government.
Our Fascist Republicans want you to believe Socialism is Communism, as in the former Soviet Union. It is not. Socialism is not something people should fear or admonish. It is and has been the driving force of this Democracy since its inception and before.
Helping neighbors build houses and hold barn raisings, would be a socialist concept today.
Communism is a stand-alone political system; Socialism can exist in various forms under a wide range of political systems.
Sheldon Metz
North side
