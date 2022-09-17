Letter: Fascist Wannabe

I got a little chuckle from the self-proclaimed Fascist wannabe. Not so fast! While he proudly proclaims his “beliefs” in the founding documents of our nation, legal immigration, voter ID, neutrality of the FBI and other acceptable views, he conveniently ignores the primary tenets of Fascism. No, he needs to up his game. If he were truly a Fascist he would emulate our former President’s beliefs by adding to his list: centralized autocracy (“I alone can fix it”), ultranationalistic political ideology (Charlottesville, Jan 6th insurrection), lawlessness by a dictator without limits on power (stolen classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago), oppression of any opposition (“fake news”), then he could call himself a real Fascist.