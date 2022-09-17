 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Fascist Wannabe

  • Comments

I got a little chuckle from the self-proclaimed Fascist wannabe. Not so fast! While he proudly proclaims his “beliefs” in the founding documents of our nation, legal immigration, voter ID, neutrality of the FBI and other acceptable views, he conveniently ignores the primary tenets of Fascism. No, he needs to up his game. If he were truly a Fascist he would emulate our former President’s beliefs by adding to his list: centralized autocracy (“I alone can fix it”), ultranationalistic political ideology (Charlottesville, Jan 6th insurrection), lawlessness by a dictator without limits on power (stolen classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago), oppression of any opposition (“fake news”), then he could call himself a real Fascist.

Pamela Aronson

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: MAGA Republicans

In a nationally televised speech from Philadelphia, President Biden identified MAGA Republicans as evil, and a "clear and present danger" to o…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News