Letter: Fascist?

I think the writer who facetiously calls himself a fascist is very much mistaken. Most of the reasons he mentioned are those of both a sound Republican and Democrat except for calling the DOJ biased for doing their job. However, if the writer was part of the January 6 insurrection, if he advocates violence toward government officials, if he partakes in social media rooms discussing civil war, if he blindly follows a leader who has no regard for the democracy of this country, if he calls fraud when his candidate loses an election, and if he does everything possible to make voting difficult - yup, I'd say he was a fascist and not the republican that requires the respect of any political party in this country.

DUANE HARPET

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

