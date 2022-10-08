Letter: Fatherhood is a Privilege

From Leah Willingham’s article, In GOP legislatures, a gender divide emerges over abortion, in your 9/27 issue (pg. A9): “…After the bill passed, the House clerk read a lengthy resolution introduced by a white male lawmaker describing how society should view mothers. MOTHERHOOD IS A PRIVILEGE, [CAPS mine], it said, and shouldn't be treated as 'a mere option...'”

Isn’t Fatherhood also a privilege? Why aren’t all these abortion banning bills accompanied by riders requiring that the father acknowledge his privilege and commit to supporting mother and child until the child is an adult. What, he’ll miss college? So will she. Oh, he really loves someone else? So does she. It’s not his child? Prove it. DNA testing can now be done at 7-8 weeks.