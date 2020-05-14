Letter: Fauci's Warning

"We could lose control of the virus," Dr. Anthony Fauci, May 12, 2020. Wake up America! If you need a picture of what he's talking about, google images of the USA during the 1918 pandemic. In 1918 there were so many wakes held in home parlors, that after the devastation people changed the name to "living rooms," in order to emotionally heal. My grandmother was one of the unfortunate ones. 23 years old and pregnant. She was dead a few days after catching the illness, during the so called "second wave." To all of you, who proudly fly the "Trump" flag, please save them to cover the caskets of the dead, so those grieving a loved one's loss, will understand why it happened.
Edward Heller
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
