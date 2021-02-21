 Skip to main content
Letter: Faulty logic
Letter: Faulty logic

Senator Sinema says she opposes eliminating the filibuster because it “promotes bipartisanship.” In fact it does the opposite. In an ideal world her concept might have merit. But in today’s cutthroat political arena it is a pipedream, and could end up stonewalling any Biden policies that might actually help the country recover from Covid, the economic downturn, and Trump.

Republicans have learned that by using the filibuster they can make a Democratic administration look like it is not delivering on campaign promises, thereby giving Republicans ammunition to win elections. The 2010 election, in which Republicans netted a 63 seat gain is a perfect example. And it therefore behooves them to use and abuse it at every opportunity to strangle all Democratic legislation and use the resulting inaction to defeat their majority.

So I implore you Sen. Sinema: Get real and support your party’s incredibly important agenda by ceasing your opposition to eliminating the filibuster.

Cathy Hemler

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

