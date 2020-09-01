Letter: Faulty Strategy

The RNC strategy is to make Republicans fear a hypothetical four years under a President Biden. Let’s look at actual events from just one year under President Trump’s watch:
*More than 170,000 people have died from Coronavirus due to Trump’s mismanagement and refusal to listen to expert advice.
*A second outbreak caused students to stay home from school, businesses to shut down and the highest unemployment since the Great Depression which has decimated our economy and could have lasting effects far into the future.
*Trump’s failure to address the concerns of racial injustice and his rhetoric to encourage violence in our streets resulting in a rising death toll from police shootings and no end to protests in sight.
*Vigilantes are encouraged to murder people in cold blood after Trump glorified the actions of Mark and Patricia McCloskey.
*A border patrol policy that separated infants and children from their parents.
The only way to combat this deadly regime is to VOTE AGAINST IT!
Misty Atkins
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!