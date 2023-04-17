A recent article by BBC News' Anthony Zurcher detailed that Fox News, in a statement released after the Dominion filings had been made public, said that the voting company had "mischaracterized the record, cherry-picked quotes stripped of key context and spilled considerable ink on facts that are irrelevant under black-letter principles of defamation law".
Isn't this the standard operating procedure for Fox News hosts (think Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, & Laura Ingraham)...
Time to boycott Faux News; there are plenty of other streaming news providers that contain professional reporters, not fabricators, that are worthy of your attention. And PBS, available with just an antenna...
Robert McCombs
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.