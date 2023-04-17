A recent article by BBC News' Anthony Zurcher detailed that Fox News, in a statement released after the Dominion filings had been made public, said that the voting company had "mischaracterized the record, cherry-picked quotes stripped of key context and spilled considerable ink on facts that are irrelevant under black-letter principles of defamation law".

Isn't this the standard operating procedure for Fox News hosts (think Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, & Laura Ingraham)...

Time to boycott Faux News; there are plenty of other streaming news providers that contain professional reporters, not fabricators, that are worthy of your attention. And PBS, available with just an antenna...

Robert McCombs

Marana