I love the fake outrage by Republicans over Trump being indicted. Years of "lock her up" and Hunter Biden were perfectly acceptable to them. Did Hunter Biden benefit from his father's name, yes as did Trump's children and son in law. The rule of law should apply to us all, no exceptions for being rich, famous, or an ex President. I do think this isn't as important as asking for votes in Georgia and trying to overturn the last election.
Craig Miller
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.