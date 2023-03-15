It is important to protect and preserve press freedom, but I think there needs to be a standard of performance in order to be called a news organization. When a service professes to be a news organization it needs to exhibit an attempt at providing unbiased reporting on issues that at least appear to be true. When an organization knowingly prints lies for profit, it is little more than a gossip rag with the journalistic integrity of a bathroom wall. Fox news crossed that line and should be put out to pasture for it's part in spreading lies about the 2020 election. They should no longer be allowed to advertise themselves as a news organization. Same for OAN and Newsmax and any others that behave like this. The truth needs to be heard and not just allow the service to herd it's followers.