Letter: FBI Agent on Mueller team says there was a "get Trump" attitude

FBI Agent William Barnett, who served on Mueller’s team, said the Special Counsel’s prosecution of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was part of an attitude to “get Trump,” and that he did not wish to pursue a Trump-Russia collusion investigation as it was “not there" and considered it to be a "dead end." Barnett said he thought the FBI’s Trump-Russia probe was “opaque” and “with little detail concerning specific evidence of criminal "events.” After six weeks of investigating, Barnett said he was “still unsure of the basis of the investigation concerning Russia and the Trump campaign working together, without a specific criminal allegation.” Barnett told agent Peter Strzok that he “did not wish to pursue the collusion investigation as it was "not there." Barnett described the Special Counsel's office as "upside down" with attorneys drafting search warrants and getting agents to simply act as "affiants.” This two year investigation by establishment Trump haters was a defacto coup attempt to topple a duly elected President!
Juan Santiago
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
