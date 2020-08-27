Letter: FBI building in Covid-19 Bill

How many ways can I be disgusted with our President?
We already know every action our president takes is only to serve his personal benefit. This is no exception. The FBI building is old and too small. He wants it rebuilt WHERE IT IS so that it will block any business competitor from building a hotel which would take business from his close-by Trump hotel.
So, he added a $1.75 billion rebuilding demand into the White House's COVID-9 proposal intended to provide financial relief for desperate Americans. The FBI planned to rebuild in the suburbs. Rebuilding in the same location would double the cost. Furthermore,the FBI would have to temporarily spread out to multiple locations, severely disrupting their operations.
Once again I am disgusted by our president.
Jonpaul Barrabee
Oro Valley
