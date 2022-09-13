Letter: FBI search of Mar-a-Lago

Most of the Republicans in Congress have their knickers in a bunch over the recent FBI search of EX president Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago, and are promising scorched earth retaliation. The warrant to search was approved by Bruce Reinhart, who was appointed judge on March 2018, during Trump's presidency. The search focused on National Archives documents removed from the White House in January 2021 Some documents were returned in January 2022, but not all. Did Trump promise to return the rest? Remember this? "I promise Mexico will pay for the wall", and this, "If elected I will release my tax returns". Mexico was never even asked to pay for the wall, and those elusive tax returns still have yet to see the light of day, but that may change. On August 8, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled those records may be obtained from the IRS. One can see that Trump rarely keeps his promises. No wonder the FBI acted when they did.