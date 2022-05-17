Letter: FCC Commissioner

I am a resident of Tucson and am writing to express my support for Ms. Gigi Sohn as FCC Commissioner, and hope that the Arizona Daily Star would endorse her as well. There is a large percentage of the national population which is underserved with regards to broadband, and in Arizona it’s about 11% of the population. With over 30 years of experience working in communications policy, Ms. Sohn has been an advocate for rural broadband and consumer choice for her entire career and would be an excellent FCC Commissioner. Nearly 250 organizations and individuals from across the political spectrum have publicly called for her swift confirmation.