Letter: FCC TRACED Act Enforcement
Letter: FCC TRACED Act Enforcement

One day last week, between 7:10 a.m. and 9 p.m., I received 22 robo/spoofed calls on my landline and cell phone. Congress passed the TRACED Act, which became effective in February 2021, to give the FCC the tools to stop this activity. Nothing has happened! Obviously, the FCC has done nothing to enforce the law. I suggest Congress tell the FCC there will be NO appropriation for FCC salaries for fiscal year 2022, if they want to be paid it will have to come from fines they collect from the robocallers or the phone companies that refuse to comply with the law. Historically the FCC has been notoriously inefficient at collecting fines; between 2015 and 2019 they collected only 0.003%. If they don’t collect fines the law has no teeth. Our Congressional representatives need to do something to make the FCC enforce the law.

Jerry Knoski

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

