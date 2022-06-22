 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: FDA must ban GED devices

I am urging the FDA to enforce a complete ban on the horrific use of the graduated electronic deceleration (GED) device. For decades this device has been used for the purpose of “behavior modification,” but these devices have been proven to be instruments of torture to the autistic community that are unethical, inhumane, and dehumanizing. Recently, the DC circuit overturned the ruling to ban these devices and the autistic community will suffer if these devices are implemented once again. I urge Rep. O’Halleran, Sen. Sinema and Sen. Kelly as elected officials to demand an immediate ban of these devices to protect the lives of autistic people.

Nora Alexander

Marana

