Letter: FDR Misrepresented
View Comments

Letter: FDR Misrepresented

Re: "Trump would have acted quicker on Hitler". There have been two letters of late that misrepresented FDRs historical role in opposing the Nazis. History shows that the US was deeply isolationist on the heels of World War I. Congress reflected this sentiment in opposing any effort to align with Europe against Nazi aggression. FDR recognized the world threat and was dead set on supporting England and entering the war after the continent fell. He went so far as to create the "lend-Lease" deal with Churchill to get much needed destroyers to England without violating any laws. I do not believe that President Trump would have even taken this step as it would have run crosswise to public sentiment and his chances of being reelected. If we are to argue the merits of leadership, at least get the facts on the table.

Brian OCain

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Gun task force

I applaud Mayor Romero for creating a task force on preventing gun violence. This is a step in the right direction to reduce the tragic toll g…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News