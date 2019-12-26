Letter: FDR not comparable to Trump's impeachment

A recent letter writer unfairly maligned FDR’s war strategy and distorted history.
America was at war in 1942 and 1944, so what could FDR have done to avoid accusations of callous disregard for human life and seeking personal political benefit? Cancelled all elections for the duration? Entirely suspended prosecution of the war until all elections were over? Something else?
Marshall, the Joint Chiefs, the War Secretary, popular public sentiment, and the press, all were pressuring FDR to invade northern France and go straight to Berlin in late 1942, which FDR knew would be disastrous because we were not ready for that big of an operation in 1942. Rather than cave in to political pressure, FDR bucked his advisers and popular sentiment, and ordered the north Africa invasion which was a significant success.
FDR proved that a person who never served in the military can be a great president and CiC, unlike the impeached popular vote loser in the White House today.
Grant Winston
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.