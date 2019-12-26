Letter: FDR's True war-time Behavior

A Star letter cites a David Roll's 600-page tome about George Marshall. It is stated FDR's decision to invade North Africa was a desire to influence mid-term elections and to "entertain the people".
Nigel Hamilton's 1,340-page, three-volume history of FDR as commander-in-chief of the U.S., details the reasons for invading North Africa. Marshall was, indeed, for invading the European mainland, but later admitted he was wrong.
Roosevelt's reasoning was two-fold: First, that the American people needed a victory on the ground to raise their morale, since our allies were losing that war. Second, he also knew that American troops needed experience in combat and chose North Africa as much likelier to win with low casualties than France.
As for FDR "entertaining the public", when in 1945 the decision was made to use the A-bomb on Japan, Marshall feared, if not, we could be involved in a stale-mated ground-war that the American people would not stand for.
Gerry Lessells
West side
