Letter: FDR vs DTrump

I almost choked on my breakfast as I read Jack Walter's letter (10/10) saying MAGAs include Democrats and Independents, that they are true flag-waving patriots and Trump, like FDR cares for the middle class. Dems and Independents are NOT MAGAs PERIOD! It was MAGAs wielding the American flag when attacking the Capitol on January 6. That is patriotism? Wheelchair bound, FDR, would never, ever, make fun of a handicapped person. FDR brought Social Security and more for the middle class. Trump gave the uber rich a tax reduction and began divisiveness in the country like never seen before. Trump's "philosophy" is all about him. Your "last hope" was a complete failure.

Jerry Lujan

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

