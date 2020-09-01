 Skip to main content
Letter: Fear and Lies
Letter: Fear and Lies

A few grievances with the POG-Party of Grievances. The Republican National Convention just concluded without a platform, just a barrage of fear and lies. They made every effort to show us how terrible things are in America-Trump's America, then had the audacity to ask for four more years of it!

Ordinarily incumbents campaign on accomplishments, but in this case it's more fear and lies. In spite of his fake reality and alternate facts, Trump can't realistically run on his record on the economy, jobs and healthcare. He definitely can't run on education, infrastructure, climate change and the environment. Then there's gun violence, social injustice and income inequality to consider. A law and order President? That's a joke-a bad one. Trade wars, foreign relations and our diminished standing in the world? And how about his wall that Mexico is paying for? 180,000 dead Americans. No spin can mask this reality. Honesty, empathy, integrity? Please think and vote.

Stanley Steik

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

