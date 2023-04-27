I appreciated Helen Ubinas' editorial article in Saturday's paper about fear. Growing up Catholic, I learned that the "seven deadly sins" are pride, anger, envy, greed, gluttony, lust, and sloth. Years into adulthood, I learned that the early Fathers of the Church originally taught there were nine deadly sins. Fear and deceit had been dropped from Western Christianity's list, maybe because it is so hard for us to see our own sins. Fear is deadly because it is the root cause of prejudice and hatred. Maybe if the "religious right" could see that fear is sinful, they would stop engaging in it and promoting it. An antidote to fear is trust.