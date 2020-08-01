You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Fear of a Dictatorship
Letter: Fear of a Dictatorship

I, and many of my friends and neighbors are very concerned about the loss of our great Democracy. Historically, Dictatorships are started by elected democratic officials who brand the Free Press as the "Enemy of the People", as Trump continuously declares. Their strategy is a "Divide and Conquer" one by breeding fear and division among the population, causing constant unrest and chaos, which Trump is doing. Then, the final end of Democracy is the end of Law and Order, which a Democracy can not thrive without. This is now occurring on our streets where Trump has sent Secret Police without any identification and notification of reason for arrest, and without declaring the constitutional rights of those arrested. Trump, who seems to admire Dictators like Putin, is doing this. Last, but not least, Trump has declared he might not leave office if not elected by calling the election rigged. Heil Trump!!

Mark Adams

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

