 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Fear
View Comments

Letter: Fear

A great president once sought to unite a nation stating: "The only thing we have to fear is fear itself" Another president uses fear to divide us. Fear in the form of (a partial list) socialists and Democrats who want to take your guns and prevent the practicing of your religion. Plane loads of looters, rioters and anarchist in dark uniforms and others that threaten to come to the suburbs and do god knows what! Yes snowflakes theres trouble in river city and HE and He alone can keep you safe! Just as he has the last 3 1/2 years. Don't forget, the problems we have now are not the presidents fault. Actually, he's not responsible for any of our nations problems. It's the Biden!

We indeed have something to fear and thats another term for Donald Trump. YOU and YOU alone can keep us safe. Vote!

Bob Tarpchinoff

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News